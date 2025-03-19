Five Below Reports Q4 and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results with 7.8% Net Sales Increase and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.48

Five Below reports Q4 net sales up 7.8%, diluted EPS $3.39; full year net sales rise 10.4%, diluted EPS $4.60.

Quiver AI Summary

Five Below, Inc. reported a 7.8% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, reaching $1.39 billion, and a 10.4% increase for the fiscal year at $3.88 billion, excluding the impact of a 53rd week in the previous fiscal year. The company experienced a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39 for Q4 and $4.60 for the full year, compared to $3.65 and $5.41 in the previous year. Despite the growth in sales, comparable store sales fell by 3.0% for the quarter and 2.7% for the year. Operating income declined to $246.8 million in Q4 from $268.4 million, while adjusted operating income slightly decreased. The company plans to open around 50 new stores in Q1 of fiscal 2025 and expects net sales for the year to range from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion, with anticipated diluted EPS between $3.90 and $4.52. The management expressed optimism about strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing product offerings and customer experience.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 7.8% for Q4 and 10.4% for Fiscal 2024 when excluding the impact of a 53rd week, indicating strong growth performance.

The company opened 22 new stores in the fourth quarter and 227 new stores over the fiscal year, demonstrating aggressive expansion efforts.

Management expressed positive sentiment regarding execution of key strategies around product and customer experience, positioning the company for future growth.

The company repurchased approximately 267,000 shares at a cost of $40 million, signaling confidence in its valuation and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Comparable sales decreased by 3.0% in Q4 and 2.7% for the fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining customer interest and foot traffic.

Net income and adjusted net income showed a decrease compared to the prior year, declining by 7.3% and 5.1% respectively, suggesting deteriorating profitability.

Operating income fell by 8.1% in Q4 and by 16.1% for the fiscal year, raising concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.

FAQ

What were Five Below's net sales for Q4 2024?

Five Below reported net sales of $1.39 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

How much did diluted earnings per share increase?

Diluted earnings per share for Q4 2024 were $3.39, down from $3.65 in Q4 2023.

What was the fiscal 2024 net sales increase?

Net sales for fiscal 2024 increased by 8.9% to $3.88 billion compared to fiscal 2023.

How many new stores did Five Below open in fiscal 2024?

Five Below opened 227 net new stores during fiscal 2024.

What is Five Below's outlook for fiscal 2025?

The company expects net sales between $4.21 billion and $4.33 billion for fiscal 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FIVE Insider Trading Activity

$FIVE insiders have traded $FIVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M SPECTER (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,126 shares for an estimated $926,639.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $FIVE stock to their portfolio, and 298 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FIVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIVE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/06/2024

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/08/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FIVE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FIVE forecast page.

$FIVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FIVE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FIVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $106.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $118.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $140.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $95.0 on 11/25/2024

Full Release





Net Sales Increase of 7.8% for Q4 and 10.4% for Fiscal 2024 ex the 53rd week









GAAP Diluted EPS of $3.39 for Q4 and $4.60 for Fiscal 2024









Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.48 for Q4 and $5.04 for Fiscal 2024







PHILADELPHIA, PA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024 ended February 1, 2025. The fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 ended February 3, 2024 contained one additional week ("53rd week"), which represented $48.1 million in net sales and approximately $0.15 in diluted earnings per share.







For the fourth quarter ended





February 1, 2025





:









Net sales increased by 4.0% to $1.39 billion from $1.34 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 or an increase of 7.8% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023; comparable sales decreased by 3.0%.



Net sales increased by 4.0% to $1.39 billion from $1.34 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 or an increase of 7.8% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023; comparable sales decreased by 3.0%.



The Company opened 22 net new stores and ended the quarter with 1,771 stores in 44 states. This represents an increase in stores of 14.7% from the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



The Company opened 22 net new stores and ended the quarter with 1,771 stores in 44 states. This represents an increase in stores of 14.7% from the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



Operating income was $246.8 million compared to $268.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income



(1)



was $253.3 million or a decrease of 1.5% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



Operating income was $246.8 million compared to $268.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income was $253.3 million or a decrease of 1.5% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



The effective tax rate was 25.2% compared to 25.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



The effective tax rate was 25.2% compared to 25.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



Net income was $187.5 million compared to $202.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income



(1)



was $192.4 million or a decrease of 0.7% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



Net income was $187.5 million compared to $202.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income was $192.4 million or a decrease of 0.7% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



Diluted income per common share was $3.39 compared to $3.65 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted diluted income per common share



(1)



was $3.48 or a decrease of 0.6% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.







(1)







A reconciliation of





adjusted gross profit,





adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is set forth in the schedule accompanying this release. See also “Non-GAAP Information.”











Ken Bull, COO, said “We were pleased to end the year with fourth quarter sales and EPS above our outlook. We entered the holiday period with the goal of showcasing more newness with key trend-right, value product, while also improving our operational execution and in-store experience. We were very encouraged to see early positive results from our teams’ efforts and are excited to build on this in 2025 with Winnie at the helm.”





Winnie Park, CEO, said, “It has been a busy three months at Five Below. We are executing our key strategies around product, value and store experience, and doing so with a sharpened focus on our core customer – the kid and the kid in all of us. We have a unique opportunity to deliver amazing value across a curated assortment featuring consistent newness with simplified pricing. Our focus on affordability and value is not just a strategy; it’s a promise to our customers that Five Below is a place where they can find joy and excitement at WOW prices. This is the true magic of Five Below.”







For the fiscal year ended





February 1, 2025





:









Net sales increased by 8.9% to $3.88 billion from $3.56 billion in fiscal 2023 or an increase of 10.4% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023; comparable sales decreased by 2.7%.



Net sales increased by 8.9% to $3.88 billion from $3.56 billion in fiscal 2023 or an increase of 10.4% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023; comparable sales decreased by 2.7%.



The Company opened 227 net new stores compared to 204 net new stores in fiscal 2023.



The Company opened 227 net new stores compared to 204 net new stores in fiscal 2023.



Operating income was $323.8 million compared to $385.6 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income



(2)



was $356.1 million or a decrease of 4.8% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



Operating income was $323.8 million compared to $385.6 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating income was $356.1 million or a decrease of 4.8% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



The effective tax rate was 25.1% compared to 24.9% in fiscal 2023.



The effective tax rate was 25.1% compared to 24.9% in fiscal 2023.



Net income was $253.6 million compared to $301.1 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income



(2)



was $277.8 million or a decrease of 5.1% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



Net income was $253.6 million compared to $301.1 million in fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income was $277.8 million or a decrease of 5.1% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



Diluted income per common share was $4.60 compared to $5.41 in fiscal 2023. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.01 in fiscal 2024 compared to approximately $0.07 in fiscal 2023. Adjusted diluted income per common share



(2)



was $5.04 or a decrease of 4.2% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



Diluted income per common share was $4.60 compared to $5.41 in fiscal 2023. The benefit from share-based accounting was approximately $0.01 in fiscal 2024 compared to approximately $0.07 in fiscal 2023. Adjusted diluted income per common share was $5.04 or a decrease of 4.2% when excluding the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.



The Company repurchased approximately 267,000 shares in fiscal 2024 at a cost of approximately $40.0 million.







(2)







A reconciliation of adjusted





gross profit, adjusted





operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") is set forth in the schedule accompanying this release. See also “Non-GAAP Information."













First Quarter and Fiscal





2025





Outlook:







The Company expects the following results for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2025. This guidance includes the expected impact of tariffs currently in place.







For the first quarter of Fiscal





2025





:









Net sales are expected to be in the range of $905 million to $925 million based on opening approximately 50 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 2% increase in comparable sales.



Net sales are expected to be in the range of $905 million to $925 million based on opening approximately 50 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 2% increase in comparable sales.



Net income is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $31 million. Adjusted net income



(3)



is expected to be in the range of $28 million to $34 million.



Net income is expected to be in the range of $25 million to $31 million. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $28 million to $34 million.



Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.55 on approximately 55.3 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted income per common share



(





3





)



is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.61.



Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.55 on approximately 55.3 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.61.



This outlook does not include the impact of share repurchases, if any.







(3)







Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share exclude the impact of nonrecurring or non-cash items which includes retention awards





,





costs incurred with the





strategic





acquisition of certain leas





es





and





on-going exe





cution of





the





inventory write





-off





.













For the full year of Fiscal





2025





:









Net sales are expected to be in the range of $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion based on opening approximately 150 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 3% increase in comparable sales.



Net sales are expected to be in the range of $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion based on opening approximately 150 new stores and assuming an approximate flat to 3% increase in comparable sales.



Net income is expected to be in the range of $216 million to $250 million. Adjusted net income



(4)



is expected to be in the range of $227 million to $261 million.



Net income is expected to be in the range of $216 million to $250 million. Adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $227 million to $261 million.



Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $3.90 to $4.52 on approximately 55.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted income per common share



(4)



is expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.72.



Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $3.90 to $4.52 on approximately 55.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.72.



Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $210 million to $230 million in fiscal 2025.



Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $210 million to $230 million in fiscal 2025.



This outlook does not include the impact of share repurchases, if any.







(4)







Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share exclude the impact of nonrecurring or non-cash items which includes retention awards





,





costs incurred with the





strategic





acquisition of certain lease





s





and on-going execution of the inventory write-off.













Conference Call Information:







A conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024 is scheduled for today, March 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.







Non-GAAP Information:







This press release includes gross profit, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share, each is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures within this filing. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company's business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of its quarterly and fiscal year 2024 diluted income per common share and actual results on a comparable basis with its quarterly and fiscal year 2023 results. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this filing. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future" and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, risks related to the Company's strategy and expansion plans, risks related to our ability to attract, retain, and integrate qualified executive talent, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to the inability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, risks related to increased usage of machine learning and other types of artificial intelligence in our business, and challenges with properly managing its use; risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, including wage rates, risks related to inflation and increasing commodity prices, risks related to potential recessions and systematic failure of the banking system in the United States or globally, risks related to extreme weather, pandemic outbreaks, global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any resulting store closures, damage, or loss of inventory), risks related to leasing, owning or building distribution centers, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company's merchandise, increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers' payment methods, risks related to domestic and foreign trade restrictions including duties and tariffs affecting our domestic and foreign suppliers and increasing our costs, including, among others, the direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed, threatened and proposed by the United States on foreign imports, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.







About Five Below:







Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has approximately 1,800 stores in 44 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook @FiveBelow.







Investor Contact:







Five Below, Inc.





Christiane Pelz





Vice President, Investor Relations





215-207-2658





InvestorRelations@fivebelow.com



















FIVE BELOW, INC.











Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)









(in thousands)



























February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024













Assets



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





331,718













$





179,749













Short-term investment securities













197,073

















280,339













Inventories













659,500

















584,627













Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable













4,649

















4,834













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













158,427

















153,993













Total current assets













1,351,367

















1,203,542













Property and equipment, net













1,261,728

















1,134,312













Operating lease assets













1,706,542

















1,509,416













Long-term investment securities













—

















7,791













Other assets













19,937

















16,976





















$





4,339,574













$





3,872,037







































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



























Current liabilities:

























Line of credit









$





—













$





—













Accounts payable













260,343

















256,275













Income taxes payable













51,998

















41,772













Accrued salaries and wages













19,743

















30,028













Other accrued expenses













149,495

















146,887













Operating lease liabilities













274,863

















240,964













Total current liabilities













756,442

















715,926













Other long-term liabilities













8,210

















6,826













Deferred income taxes













59,891

















66,743













Long-term operating lease liabilities













1,706,704

















1,497,586













Total liabilities













2,531,247

















2,287,081













Shareholders’ equity:

























Common stock













549

















551













Additional paid-in capital













152,471

















182,709













Retained earnings













1,655,307

















1,401,696













Total shareholders’ equity













1,808,327

















1,584,956





















$





4,339,574













$





3,872,037



























FIVE BELOW, INC.











Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share data)



























Thirteen









Weeks Ended













Fourteen









Weeks Ended













Fifty-Two









Weeks Ended













Fifty-Three





Weeks Ended





















February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024













February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024











Net sales









$





1,390,885













$





1,337,736













$





3,876,527













$





3,559,369













Cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown separately below)













831,571

















786,122

















2,523,865

















2,285,544













Selling, general and administrative expenses













267,036

















246,078

















861,398

















757,507













Depreciation and amortization













45,514

















37,094

















167,447

















130,747













Operating income













246,764

















268,442

















323,817

















385,571













Interest income and other income, net













3,996

















4,107

















14,848

















15,530













Income before income taxes













250,760

















272,549

















338,665

















401,101













Income tax expense













63,303

















70,350

















85,054

















99,995













Net income









$





187,457













$





202,199













$





253,611













$





301,106













Basic income per common share









$





3.41













$





3.66













$





4.61













$





5.43













Diluted income per common share









$





3.39













$





3.65













$





4.60













$





5.41













Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic shares













55,017,992

















55,194,999

















55,055,064

















55,487,252













Diluted shares













55,217,618

















55,356,074

















55,156,342

















55,621,619



























FIVE BELOW, INC.











Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited)









(in thousands)



























Fifty-Two









Weeks Ended













Fifty-Three









Weeks Ended





















February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024











Operating activities:

























Net income









$





253,611













$





301,106













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













167,447

















130,747













Share-based compensation expense













15,589

















17,859













Deferred income tax expense













(6,852





)













7,592













Other non-cash expenses













1,312

















351













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Inventories













(74,873





)













(56,907





)









Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable













185

















4,064













Prepaid expenses and other assets













(7,539





)













(26,651





)









Accounts payable













9,464

















35,133













Income taxes payable













10,226

















21,844













Accrued salaries and wages













(10,285





)













4,608













Operating leases













45,891

















51,515













Other accrued expenses













26,472

















8,358













Net cash provided by operating activities













430,648

















499,619













Investing activities:

























Purchases of investment securities and other investments













(192,918





)













(416,649





)









Sales, maturities, and redemptions of investment securities













283,974

















195,364













Capital expenditures













(323,994





)













(335,050





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(232,938





)













(556,335





)









Financing activities:

























Net proceeds from issuance of common stock













1,079

















980













Repurchase and retirement of common stock













(40,213





)













(80,541





)









Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock and vesting of restricted and performance-based restricted stock units













340

















288













Common shares withheld for taxes













(6,947





)













(16,586





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(45,741





)













(95,859





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













151,969

















(152,575





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year













179,749

















332,324













Cash and cash equivalents at end of year









$





331,718













$





179,749



























FIVE BELOW, INC.











GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)









(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit





























Thirteen





Weeks Ended













Fourteen





Weeks Ended













Fifty-Two





Weeks Ended













Fifty-Three





Weeks Ended





















February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024













February 1, 2025













February 3, 2024











Gross profit



(





5





)











$





559,314













$





551,614













$





1,352,662













$





1,273,825













Adjustments:









































Retention awards



(6)















390

















—

















987

















—













Non-recurring inventory write-off













40

















—

















21,248

















—













Cost-optimization initiatives



(7)















3,500

















—

















3,879

















—













Adjusted gross profit



(8)











$





563,244













$





551,614













$





1,378,776













$





1,273,825



























Reconciliation of operating income, as reported, to adjusted operating income





























Thirteen





Weeks Ended













Fourteen





Weeks Ended













Fifty-Two





Weeks Ended













Fifty-Three





Weeks Ended





















February 1,





2025













February 3,





2024













February 1,





2025













February 3,





2024











Operating income, as reported









$





246,764













$





268,442













$





323,817













$





385,571













Adjustments:









































Non-recurring employment-related litigation













—

















—

















1,976

















—













Retention awards



(6)















4,996

















—

















11,574

















—













Non-recurring stock compensation benefit













(3,126





)













—

















(9,243





)













—













Non-recurring inventory write-off













267

















—

















21,475

















—













Cost-optimization initiatives



(7)















4,430

















—

















5,974

















—













Non-recurring asset disposal













—

















—

















513

















—













Adjusted operating income



(8)











$





253,330













$





268,442













$





356,086













$





385,571



























Reconciliation of net income, as reported, to adjusted net income





























Thirteen





Weeks Ended













Fourteen





Weeks Ended













Fifty-Two





Weeks Ended













Fifty-Three





Weeks Ended





















February 1,





2025













February 3,





2024













February 1,





2025













February 3,





2024











Net income, as reported









$





187,457













$





202,199













$





253,611













$





301,106













Adjustments:









































Non-recurring employment-related litigation, net of tax













—

















—

















1,480

















—













Retention awards, net of tax



(6)















3,735

















—

















8,668

















—













Non-recurring stock compensation benefit, net of tax













(2,337





)













—

















(6,922





)













—













Non-recurring inventory write-off, net of tax













199

















—

















16,083

















—













Cost-optimization initiatives, net of tax



(7)















3,312

















—

















4,474

















—













Non-recurring asset disposal, net of tax













—

















—

















384

















—













Adjusted net income



(8)











$





192,366













$





202,199













$





277,776













$





301,106



























Reconciliation of diluted income per common share, as reported, to adjusted diluted income per common share





























Thirteen





Weeks Ended













Fourteen





Weeks Ended













Fifty-Two





Weeks Ended













Fifty-Three





Weeks Ended





















February 1,





2025













February 3,





2024













February 1,





2025













February 3,





2024











Diluted income per common share, as reported









$





3.39













$





3.65













$





4.60













$





5.41













Adjustments:









































Non-recurring employment-related litigation per share













—

















—

















0.03

















—













Retention awards per share



(6)















0.07

















—

















0.16

















—













Non-recurring stock compensation benefit per share













(0.04





)













—

















(0.13





)













—













Non-recurring inventory write-off per share













—

















—

















0.29

















—













Cost-optimization initiatives per share



(7)















0.06

















—

















0.08

















—













Non-recurring asset disposal per share













—

















—

















0.01

















—













Adjusted diluted income per common share



(8)











$





3.48













$





3.65













$





5.04













$





5.41























(5)







Gross profit





,





a non-GAAP financial measure





,





i





s equal to our net sales less our cost of goods sold.















(6)







Retention awards relate to the on-going expense recognition of cash and equity granted to certain individuals in fiscal 2024 during the CEO transition that will be earned and have vestings through fiscal 2026.















(7)







Represents charges related to the cost-optimization of certain functions





.















(8)







Components may not add to total due to rounding.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.