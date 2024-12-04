News & Insights

Five Below reports Q3 adjusted EPS 42c, consensus 18c

December 04, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $843.7M, consensus $800.98M. Q3 comparable sales increased by 0.6%. Ken Bull, Interim CEO and COO of Five Below (FIVE) said, “We are pleased to report third quarter results that exceeded our outlook. We delivered stronger performance across a broader group of our merchandise worlds compared to the second quarter and improved our operational execution. We were encouraged to see the positive results from the initiatives we undertook to add newness and deliver value in key categories. We opened a record 82 new stores during this period with new store performance also surpassing our expectations. Our merchant and operational teams across the organization are focused on our key priorities of product, value and store experience, and I want to thank them for their efforts in delivering these results.”

