Five Below Q2 Preview: Can Shares Find Strength?

The Zacks Retail and Wholesale Sector has tumbled YTD, declining nearly 20% in value and widely lagging behind the S&P 500’s performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A widely-popular company in the sector with a unique business model, Five Below FIVE is on deck to unveil Q2 earnings on Wednesday, August 31st, after market close.

Five Below is a specialty value chain retailer that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below.

In addition, Five Below carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) with an overall VGM Score of a C. How does the retailer shape up heading into the print? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

It’s been a challenging road for all retailers in 2022, and Five Below has been no exception – shares are down nearly 40% YTD.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the last month, FIVE shares have continued to lag behind the general market, declining approximately 4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIVE carries a 26.1X forward earnings multiple, undoubtedly pricey. Still, the value is nowhere near its five-year median of 40.5X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have been bearish in their earnings outlook over the last 60 days, with four negative estimate revisions hitting the tape. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.78 reflects a disheartening 32% Y/Y drop in quarterly earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the company’s top-line appears to be in much better shape – the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $680 million reflects year-over-year revenue growth of 5.2%.

Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

Five Below has been on a rock-solid earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in eight consecutive quarters. Just in its latest print, the retailer penciled in a 1.7% bottom-line beat.

Top-line results have primarily been mixed – FIVE has exceeded revenue estimates in half of its previous ten releases. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Additionally, it’s worth noting that shares have moved downwards following each of the company’s previous four quarterly reports.

Putting Everything Together

Five Below shares have tumbled year-to-date and over the last month, with sellers remaining in control of the retail sector all year long.

Shares trade at pricey multiples, but the company’s forward earnings multiple is well below its five-year median and just a hair above its Zacks Sector.

Analysts have primarily lowered their outlook for the quarter, and estimates reflect a decline in earnings but an increase in revenue – a reflection of margin compression.

Further, the company has consistently exceeded bottom-line estimates, but revenue results have been primarily mixed.

Heading into the print, Five Below FIVE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) with an Earnings ESP Score of -5%.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.