Five Below Q1 Profit, Revenue Increase

June 01, 2023 — 05:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) on Thursday reported first-quarter income and revenues that increased from last year. Net income was $37.5 million or $0.67per share, compared to $32.7 million or $0.59 per share the previous year.

Analysts on average had expected the company's earnings to be $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue increased by 13.5% to $726.2 million from $639.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The revenue missed the analyst consensus estimate of $728.04 million for the quarter.

Thursday, the stock was at $176.25 in the after-hours trade, up 4.07% or $6.90 a share, Nasdaq.

