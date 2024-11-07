Five Below price target raised to $88 from $87 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Five Below (FIVE) to $88 from $87 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results among select Consumer names. Truist data indicates that the big acceleration in sales during September saw that pace sustained in October, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

