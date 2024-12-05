Five Below price target raised to $88 from $75 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Five Below (FIVE) to $88 from $75 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Five reported a better than expected Q3, and raised FY24 guidance, but the firm does not see a clear path to sustainable positive comps and sees margin risk from further deleverage and potential tariffs, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

