Five Below price target raised to $120 from $90 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Five Below (FIVE) to $120 from $90 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were well ahead of expectations, including a significant sequential acceleration in comparable sales growth, operating margin expansion, and a sizable earnings beat to the consensus forecast, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Loop adds that it was “impressed” by Five Below’s ability to begin to “turn the ship around” so quickly, which could indicate the company’s recent challenges were a mere “speed bump” rather than a “larger existential threat”.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FIVE:
- Five Below price target raised to $110 from $83 at JPMorgan
- Five Below price target raised to $120 from $100 at Morgan Stanley
- Five Below price target raised to $140 from $125 at Guggenheim
- Five Below price target raised to $100 from $90 at Barclays
- Five Below Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.