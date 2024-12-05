News & Insights

Stocks

Five Below price target raised to $120 from $100 at Morgan Stanley

December 05, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Five Below (FIVE) to $120 from $100 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. It is “hard not to be more positive” on Five Below given the magnitude of its Q3 comp acceleration, says the analyst, who calls the comp rebound “surprising” and one that “speaks to execution improvements.” If this view is correct, the “momentum should be sustainable,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FIVE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.