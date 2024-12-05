Five Below price target raised to $110 from $83 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Five Below (FIVE) to $110 from $83 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says supporting the company’s Q4 same-store-sales guidance is management noting the holiday season is off to a “solid” start.
