Five Below price target raised to $100 from $90 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Five Below (FIVE) to $100 from $90 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company posted a “relatively clean quarter” with performance improving meaningfully from Q2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm still sees some volatility, including in Q4 sales and margins, but says Five Below “seems to be on a better course than three months ago.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FIVE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.