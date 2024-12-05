Five Below price target raised to $100 from $90 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Five Below (FIVE) to $100 from $90 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company posted a “relatively clean quarter” with performance improving meaningfully from Q2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm still sees some volatility, including in Q4 sales and margins, but says Five Below “seems to be on a better course than three months ago.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on FIVE:
- Five Below Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Five Below up 13%, PVH slips 6% on earnings
- Five Below up 11% at $116.72 after Q3 earnings beat, FY24 guidance raise
- Five Below Appoints Winnie Park as New CEO
- Five Below appoints Winnie Park as CEO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.