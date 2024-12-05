News & Insights

Five Below price target raised to $100 from $90 at Barclays

December 05, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Five Below (FIVE) to $100 from $90 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company posted a “relatively clean quarter” with performance improving meaningfully from Q2, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm still sees some volatility, including in Q4 sales and margins, but says Five Below “seems to be on a better course than three months ago.”

