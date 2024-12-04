Five Below options imply 11.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Five Below (FIVE) is 1.9x normal with calls leading puts 6:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.3%, or $11.70, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.9%.

