Five Below options imply 11.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Five Below (FIVE) is 1.9x normal with calls leading puts 6:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.3%, or $11.70, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.9%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.