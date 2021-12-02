Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Five Below, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$344m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$502m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Five Below has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 20% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

NasdaqGS:FIVE Return on Capital Employed December 2nd 2021

In the above chart we have measured Five Below's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Five Below here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Five Below's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 31% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Five Below's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Five Below. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 332% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

