Five Below Jumps 44% in 6 Months: Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. FIVE have risen 44.2% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Retail – Miscellaneous industry's decline of 3.1%. The company also outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector’s return of 5.1% and the S&P 500's rally of 6.3% during the same period.

FIVE’s Past 6-Month Performance



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Five Below has also outperformed its peers, including Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA, Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI and Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW, over the past six months.



Shares of Ulta Beauty have risen 3%, while Bath & Body Works and Build-A-Bear have declined 28.5% and 31.7%, respectively.

FIVE vs. Peer Performances



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Closing at $225.06 yesterday, the FIVE stock stands 5.6% below its 52-week high of $238.40 reached on April 6, 2026. Five Below is trading above its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages of $219.34 and $173.57, respectively, indicating a favorable technical setup for the stock.

FIVE Trades Above 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



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The recent rise in the stock has contributed to its premium status. The FIVE stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.48, higher than the industry’s average of 17.14. The company’s peers Ulta Beauty, Bath & Body Works and Build-A-Bear are trading at lower forward P/E ratios of 18.52, 6.80 and 9.51, respectively, than Five Below.

FIVE’s Valuation Snapshot



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Five Below’s Strong Growth Momentum & Expansion Strategy

Five Below continues to demonstrate strong underlying demand, supported by broad-based growth across its operations. Comparable sales increased 15.4% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, driven by a balanced mix of transaction growth of 7% and ticket expansion of 8%. This indicates that momentum is supported by rising customer traffic and higher spending per visit. The consistency of growth across categories, store formats and income cohorts reinforces the structural strength of its business model.



Customer engagement trends remain highly encouraging, supported by a well-executed shift toward a customer-centric strategy. By focusing on Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial parents, the company has strengthened its relevance across key demographics. Its transition toward social media and creator-led marketing has enhanced reach and responsiveness to trends. This has enabled Five Below to drive consistent traffic gains while laying the foundation for higher repeat purchases through emerging CRM capabilities.



Five Below’s pricing and merchandising strategy strengthens its competitive positioning. Approximately 80% of units remain priced at $5 and below, preserving its core value appeal, while expansion into higher price points such as $7, $10 and $15 has driven higher average unit retail. This evolution, combined with consistent product newness and broad category offerings, supports improved conversion and customer engagement.



Store expansion remains a key long-term growth driver, with the company ending the year with 1,921 stores after adding 150 net new locations, representing 8.5% growth. Strong performance in newer markets, including record-breaking openings in the Pacific Northwest, validates the scalability of the concept. With significant white-space opportunity still available, disciplined expansion continues to support a long runway for consistent growth.

What to Expect From FIVE in the Future?

For fiscal 2026, Five Below expects net sales of $5.2-$5.3 billion, indicating 10% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. Comparable sales are projected to increase 3-5%, or roughly 17% on a two-year stacked basis, indicating continued underlying demand strength despite tougher comparisons. This outlook is supported by sustained traffic growth, balanced contribution from transactions and ticket, and continued execution of its customer-centric strategy focused on product newness, value and social-driven engagement.



The company also expects meaningful profitability expansion, with adjusted earnings per share of $8.00 at the mid-point, implying 20% year-over-year growth. The adjusted operating margin is expected to expand 100 basis points to 10.9%, driven by a gross margin improvement, fixed cost leverage and easing tariff pressures, partially offset by incremental investments in marketing and store labor to support long-term growth initiatives.



Five Below continues to invest aggressively to support its long-term growth trajectory. The company plans to open 150 net new stores in fiscal 2026, building on its expanding footprint and leveraging significant white-space opportunities across new and existing markets. Capital expenditure is expected to be $230-$250 million, focused on store openings, supply-chain capacity expansion and technology investments, positioning the business for scalable and durable growth.

Upward Estimate Revisions Signal Optimism on FIVE’s Earnings

Reflecting positive sentiment around Five Below, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS has seen upward revisions. In the past 30 days, the consensus estimates for the current and next fiscal years have increased by $1.05 to $8.02 and by $1.61 to $9.10 per share, respectively.



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How to Play FIVE Stock?

Five Below offers a compelling opportunity for long-term investors, supported by strong underlying demand, consistent traffic growth and a highly scalable store expansion strategy. The company continues to benefit from its differentiated value proposition, trend-driven merchandising and increasing relevance among Gen Alpha, Gen Z and millennial parents. Its ability to drive balanced growth through transactions and ticket expansion, along with pricing flexibility and continuous product innovation, strengthens its growth profile.



Given this setup, existing investors may consider maintaining or gradually increasing their exposure, while new investors could view current levels as an attractive entry point for long-term growth.



Five Below currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.