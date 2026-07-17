Five Below Jumps 41% in a Year: Should You Still Buy the Stock?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. FIVE have risen 41.3% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Retail – Miscellaneous industry's decline of 14%. The company has also outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector’s return of 4.5% and the S&P 500's rally of 25.4% during the same period.

FIVE’s Past Year Performance



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Five Below has also outperformed its peers, including Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings OLLI, Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR and Dollar General Corporation DG, over the past year.



Shares of Ollie's Bargain have declined 49.4%, while Dollar Tree and Dollar General have increased 16.6% and 17.8%, respectively.

FIVE vs. Peer Performances



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Closing at $197.71 yesterday, the FIVE stock stands 21.4% below its 52-week high of $251.63 reached on April 21, 2026. The stock has also moved above its 200-day simple moving average of $194.39, signaling a favorable technical setup.

FIVE Trades Above 200-Day Moving Averages



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The recent rise in the stock has contributed to its premium status. FIVE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.11, higher than the industry’s average of 14.24. The company’s peers, Ollie's Bargain, Dollar Tree and Dollar General are trading at lower forward P/E ratios of 14.21, 17.52 and 16.59, respectively, than Five Below.

FIVE’s Valuation Snapshot



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Five Below’s Customer-Centric Strategy Strengthens Growth Prospects

Five Below continues to strengthen its long-term growth story through a customer-centric strategy that combines compelling value, trend-right merchandise and an engaging shopping experience. Management remains focused on delivering newness across categories while enhancing store execution and digital engagement. This integrated approach is reinforcing the company's competitive positioning and expanding its appeal among both existing and new customers.



The strategy is translating into broad-based business momentum. During the first quarter of fiscal 2026, comparable sales increased 22.7%, supported by a 19% increase in transactions and a 4% rise in average ticket. Growth was broad-based, with 15 of 18 merchandise departments posting positive comparable sales while all districts, store vintages and income cohorts delivered positive performance. These results suggest that demand is supported by healthy underlying customer engagement rather than isolated product trends.



Marketing has emerged as another important growth driver. Five Below continues to leverage creator partnerships, AI-powered content and social media to identify and amplify emerging trends while expanding its customer database for more personalized outreach. These initiatives are strengthening brand awareness, improving customer acquisition and supporting deeper customer relationships over time.



The company's merchandising strategy further enhances its competitive positioning. More than 80% of the assortment remains priced at $5 and below, preserving its core value proposition, while curated higher-priced products expand customer choice without diluting affordability. Simplified pricing, integrated Five Beyond merchandise and stronger product storytelling are making stores easier to shop and improving the overall customer experience.



Store expansion remains another key pillar of growth. Five Below opened 49 net new stores during the first quarter, ending the period with 1,970 locations across 46 states. Since then, the company has reached another significant milestone with the opening of its 2,000th store, highlighting the scalability of its retail concept and management's confidence in the brand's long-term expansion potential. Management continues to see significant white-space opportunities across the United States, with disciplined expansion expected to support market share gains and long-term revenue growth.

What to Expect From FIVE in the Future?

Following a stronger-than-expected first quarter, Five Below raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, reflecting management's confidence in the company's business momentum and execution. The company now expects net sales of $5.40-$5.48 billion, indicating approximately 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, while comparable sales are projected to increase 6-8%. The higher outlook reflects sustained customer demand, continued traffic growth and confidence in the company's operating strategy.



Five Below also expects continued profitability improvement during fiscal 2026. The company projects adjusted diluted earnings per share of $8.65-$9.05, while adjusted operating margin is expected to expand approximately 170 basis points to 11.6%. Gross margin expansion, fixed-cost leverage and distribution efficiencies are expected to offset higher investments in marketing, store labor and employee incentives, supporting both earnings growth and future investments.



The company remains committed to investing in long-term expansion. Five Below expects to open approximately 150 net new stores during fiscal 2026 while investing $230-$250 million in capital expenditures to support store growth, technology upgrades and infrastructure improvements. These investments are expected to strengthen the company's nationwide footprint and provide a solid foundation for scalable, sustainable growth.

Upward Estimate Revisions Signal Optimism on FIVE’s Earnings

Reflecting positive sentiment around Five Below, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS has seen upward revisions. In the past seven days, the consensus estimates for the current and next fiscal years have increased by 5 cents to $9.01 and by 10 cents to $9.89 per share, respectively.



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How to Play FIVE Stock?

Five Below offers a compelling opportunity for long-term investors, backed by broad-based customer demand, strong traffic trends and a highly scalable store expansion strategy. The company's differentiated value proposition, customer-centric initiatives, merchandising innovation and growing digital engagement continue to strengthen its competitive position. Coupled with its raised fiscal 2026 outlook and upward earnings estimate revisions, Five Below appears well-positioned to deliver sustainable revenue and earnings growth.



Existing investors may consider maintaining their positions, while new investors can view the stock as an attractive long-term buying opportunity. Five Below currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.