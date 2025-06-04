Five Below Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Five Below Inc. (FIVE) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $41.15 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $31.47 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Five Below Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.50 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $970.527 million from $811.863 million last year.

Five Below Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $975 to $995 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.72 Full year revenue guidance: $4.33 to $4.42 Bln

