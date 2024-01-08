Five Below (FIVE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $188.16, changing hands as low as $188.15 per share. Five Below Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIVE's low point in its 52 week range is $144.57 per share, with $220.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.09.

