Five Below (FIVE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $188.16, changing hands as low as $188.15 per share. Five Below Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FIVE's low point in its 52 week range is $144.57 per share, with $220.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.09.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: NextEra Energy market cap history
Funds Holding KNDI
Institutional Holders of FBL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.