Is Five Below (FIVE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Five Below (FIVE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Five Below is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Five Below is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVE's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FIVE has moved about 40.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Five Below is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Kroger (KR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.1%.

The consensus estimate for Kroger's current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Five Below belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.8% so far this year, so FIVE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Kroger belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +13.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Five Below and Kroger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

