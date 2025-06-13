Five Below (FIVE) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FIVE's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

FIVE has rallied 19.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates FIVE could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at FIVE's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 7 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FIVE for more gains in the near future.

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.