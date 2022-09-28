Five Below (FIVE) Expands Omnichannel Efforts to Aid Growth

Five Below, Inc. FIVE remains committed to enhancing its customer experience in several ways. Treading the same path, FIVE announced that it will offer customers the option to buy online and pick up orders in-store throughout the United States. Guests can now get orders from more than 1,250 stores situated across the nation.



Customers can choose from FIVE’s $1-5 extreme value collection of games, tech, arts & crafts, beauty and much more. They can also shop from its recently-launched Five Beyond section, available in certain stores. This section comprises seasonal products of more than $5 and other premium products.



This latest initiative lets customers conveniently shop online and quickly receive their required products. This is a smart move by FIVE before the arrival of the festive season, whereby it is likely to tap greater sales and boost its overall profitability.



We note that Five Below is focused on enhancing merchandise assortment, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products. FIVE is constantly digitizing vendor transactions, implementing a core merchandizing platform and applying cloud-based data and analytics to analyze demand.



Five Below rolled out curbside pickup and extended its partnership with Instacart to bring expedited same-day delivery to all its outlets. The addition of Venmo and PayPal as payment options also enriches customer experience.

What’s More?

Apart from reinforcing its digital capabilities, Five Below remains committed to expanding its store base and enhancing the in-store experience to draw traffic and enrich the customer base. Management believes that expanding its scale helps it gain access to renowned shopping centers, capitalize on the emerging market trends and increase its brand value.



In fiscal 2021, Five Below opened 171 stores and remodeled 45 outlets. There is a tremendous opportunity to expand its store fleet throughout the United States to more than 3,500 locations by fiscal 2030. Management intends to open about 375-400 stores over the next two fiscal years, including approximately 160 new stores in fiscal 2022.



Buoyed by these endeavors, shares of this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have increased 15.8% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 3.5% growth.

Here Are 3 Key Stocks for You

Some better-ranked stocks are Designer Brands DBI, Buckle BKE and Capri Holdings CPRI.



Designer Brands, the leading footwear and accessories designer, presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Designer Brands’ fiscal 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 6.9% and 23.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago levels. DBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.



Buckle, a leading retailer of apparel, footwear and accessories, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BKE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Buckle’s fiscal 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.8% and 4.5%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.



Capri Holdings, a global fashion luxury group of iconic brands like Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capri Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.3% and 10.1%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported numbers. CPRI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.4%, on average.



