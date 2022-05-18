Five Below Falls 7%

(RTTNews) - Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) shares are down more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a slide since May 13. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $130.98, down 7.68 percent from the previous close of $141.88 on a volume of 652,631. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $127.04-$237.86 on average volume of 909,281.

