FIVE BELOW Earnings Results: $FIVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIVE BELOW ($FIVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, beating estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $970,530,000, missing estimates of $985,824,726 by $-15,294,726.

FIVE BELOW Insider Trading Activity

FIVE BELOW insiders have traded $FIVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M SPECTER (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,126 shares for an estimated $926,639 .

. RONALD JAMES MASCIANTONIO (EVP, General Counsel) sold 584 shares for an estimated $45,575

FIVE BELOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of FIVE BELOW stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIVE BELOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIVE in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 03/20/2025

