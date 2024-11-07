Five Below downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc downgraded Five Below (FIVE) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target following Donald Trump’s election win. The potential for 60%-100% China tariffs creates elevated risk for import businesses and the dollar stores, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm downgrades Five Below on its acute China import exposure. It sees tariffs as a potential multi-year risk to company’s fundamentals and sentiment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FIVE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.