Five Below (BIT:1FIVE) Price Target Increased by 20.69% to 220.99

The average one-year price target for Five Below (BIT:1FIVE) has been revised to €220.99 / share. This is an increase of 20.69% from the prior estimate of €183.10 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €113.39 to a high of €273.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from the latest reported closing price of €197.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an decrease of 351 owner(s) or 38.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FIVE is 0.17%, an increase of 32.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.46% to 55,237K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 1,920K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares , representing a decrease of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVE by 6.48% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,839K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,785K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares , representing an increase of 35.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVE by 69.02% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,508K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVE by 18.82% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,392K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing a decrease of 23.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FIVE by 2.34% over the last quarter.

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