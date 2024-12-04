News & Insights

Five Below appoints Winnie Park as CEO

December 04, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Five Below (FIVE) announced the appointment of Winnie Park as CEO and a member of its board of directors, effective December 16. An accomplished retail executive with a career spanning more than three decades, Park will partner closely with Kenneth Bull, who will continue as Five Below’s COO. In addition, Thomas Vellios, co-founder, will continue as executive chairman, working alongside Park, Bull and the rest of the leadership team to drive the company’s strategic priorities. Park will be based in Philadelphia. Park served as CEO of Forever 21 since January 2022.

