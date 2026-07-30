Five Below and Whirlpool have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 30, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Five Below FIVE as the Bull of the Day and Whirlpool WHR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on 3M Co. MMM, The Travelers Companies Inc. TRV and UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Five Below is a specialty value chain retailer that offers a wide range of premium-quality, trendy merchandise typically priced at $5 or less. The company primarily targets teenage and pre-teen shoppers with its products, which include certain brands and licensed merchandise.

The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with bullish EPS revisions present across the board.

Five Below Reports Outsized Sales Growth

Five Below posted a double-beat relative to our consensus expectations in the latest quarterly release, with revenues increasing nearly 32% alongside a 160% jump in adjusted EPS. The YoY sales growth rate was the highest we’ve seen from the company in years, with it also raising its FY26 EPS and sales guidance following the release.

Comparable store sales increased by an impressive 22.7% YoY, with FIVE also expanding its footprint by opening 49 new stores throughout the above-mentioned quarter. Please note that the chart below tracks the YoY% change in sales, not actual sales figures.

The growth picture remains solid, with earnings forecasted to grow 36% in its current fiscal year on 15% higher sales. Keep an eye out for the company’s next quarterly release expected in late August, with current consensus expectations suggesting a 58% climb in earnings on 18% higher sales.

Both EPS and sales expectations have been trending nicely higher over recent months, with upward revisions for both even coming in at the end of July.

Bottom Line

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The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Five Below would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Whirlpool is one of the world's largest manufacturers of home appliances. The company's portfolio of products can be broadly classified into laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and other small household appliances such as dishwashers and mixers.

The stock is a current Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), with EPS expectations down significantly across the board, falling even more just over the last week as it gears up for its next earnings release.

Whirlpool Shares Keep Falling

WHR shares just haven’t been able to turn it around, down 31% over the last three months and even more eye-popping 55% over the last year. Weak quarterly results that have consistently revealed falling sales have been impossible to ignore, with revenue declining 9% YoY throughout its latest period.

Leading the weak performance has been a big downturn in purchases of new appliances, with a soft housing market relative to historical levels an impacting force. Simply put, if the housing market is weak, so is the demand for the new appliances that typically get purchased for them.

That said, the company does have an opportunity to perhaps turn sentiment around, with its next set of quarterly results expected on August 3rd (next Monday). Both EPS and sales expectations have been revised lower over recent months, but the quarterly sales estimate has shown a relatively more positive trajectory and has been much more stable. Sales are expected to fall 4.5% YoY on 114% lower earnings according to our consensus estimates.

While sentiment and overall performance have been mightily rough over recent years, the company’s upcoming release could bring some positivity. But the current reality remains that the outlook is undoubtedly bearish, and with shares at levels not seen since 2012, investors should stay on the sidelines until it proves itself in a big way.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Whirlpool is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, the best idea would be to focus on stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

Buy These 3 Blue-Chip Stocks After Strong Q2 2026 Earnings Results

We are in the first half of the second-quarter 2026 earnings season, which appears robust so far, reaffirming the fundamental strength of the U.S. economy. Up to July 24, 135 S&P 500 companies reported their quarterly financial numbers.

Total earnings for these companies are up 67.8% from the same period last year on 12.6% revenue gains, with 87.4% of the companies beating EPS estimates and 79.3% of them beating revenue estimates.

At present, the Zacks Consensus Estimate shows that total S&P 500 earnings for this reporting cycle are expected to increase by 39.1% compared to the same period last year on 12.3% higher revenues.

Aside from the S&P 500 stable, several companies of the 30-stock Dow portfolio (popularly known as blue-chip stocks) have also come out with their quarterly earnings results. Here, we recommend three such stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank for investment that have reported solid earnings results.

These are: 3M Co., The Travelers Companies Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

3M Co.

Zacks Rank #2 3M is poised to benefit from solid momentum in the Safety and Industrial unit, driven by strength in the industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives and electrical markets. Strength in MMM’s semiconductor, aerospace and defense markets is aiding the Transportation and Electronics unit.

Solid operational execution, restructuring savings and spending discipline are supporting 3M’s margin performance. Synergies from acquisitions made by the company also bolster MMM’s growth. Its measures to reward shareholders through dividends are encouraging.

MMM has strengthened and expanded the geographical footprint of its businesses through acquisitions while unlocking cash by disposing of underperforming or non-core assets. In July 2026, MMM completed the acquisition of Madison Fire & Rescue in partnership with Bain Capital. The transaction is expected to strengthen MMM’s safety portfolio.

For 2026, MMM expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $8.80-$8.95 per share compared with $8.50-$8.70 projected earlier. The midpoint of the guided range is about $8.88, which reflects an increase from earnings of $8.06 per share reported in 2025. Adjusted total revenue growth is projected to be above 4.5%.

Solid Estimate Revisions

3M has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4% and 9.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.9% over the last seven days.

MMM has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.5% and 8%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 1.2% over the last seven days.

The Travelers Companies Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 The Travelers combines broad commercial and personal insurance franchises with disciplined underwriting, rising investment income and sustained capital returns.

Second-quarter results reinforced the durability of TRV’s earnings base, as underlying margins remained attractive, catastrophe losses declined and favorable reserve development supported results across all segments. Technology investment, pricing segmentation and a high-quality fixed income portfolio should aid TRV’s long-term returns over time.

Travelers’ growing fixed income portfolio provides an increasingly predictable earnings contribution. After-tax net investment income rose 14% to $883 million in the second quarter, reflecting TRV’s higher portfolio yields, growth in invested assets and better non-fixed income returns. New money yields were about 90 basis points above the portfolio’s embedded yield at quarter-end.

TRV expects its full-year 2026 underwriting expense ratio to be approximately 28.5%. Management also emphasized that strong earnings, cash flow and capital generation continue to support investments in technology, including artificial intelligence, while maintaining significant capital returns to its shareholders.

Solid Estimate Revisions

Travelers has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.1% and 17.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 5.5% over the last seven days.

TRV has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.9% and -8.6%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 1.9% over the last seven days.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 UnitedHealth has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Optum remains a key growth driver through its pharmacy services, technology integration, and government solutions.

UNH’s strong second-quarter results were aided by growth in commercial fee-based membership and the strength witnessed in Optum Insight. Medical cost management, pricing discipline and benefit design changes also contributed to the upside. However, weakness in Optum Health, Optum Rx and declining risk-based membership partially offset the positives.

A strong market position and ongoing expansion initiatives, combined with rising healthcare demand, support sustained long-term growth. Commercial membership also grew for UNH, supporting margins despite challenges from government programs.

UNH earlier anticipated revenues for 2026 above $439 billion, which are below the 2025 level due to planned right-sizing across operations. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $19.50-$20.00 for 2026, up from the previous guidance of more than $18.25, indicating improving margins. Net margin was expected to be around 3.6% in 2026, up from 2.7% in 2025.

Solid Estimate Revisions

UnitedHealth has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -0.3% and 19.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 6.3% over the last 30 days.

UNH has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2.4% and 13.8%, respectively, for the next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 6.7% over the last 30 days.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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