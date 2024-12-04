Five Below up 11% at $116.72 after Q3 earnings beat, FY24 guidance raise

16:58 EST Five Below (FIVE) up 11% at $116.72 after Q3 earnings beat, FY24 guidance raise
- Five Below Appoints Winnie Park as New CEO
- Five Below sees Q4 adjusted EPS $3.15-$3.33, consensus $3.33
- Five Below raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $4.78-$4.96 from $4.35-$4.71
- Five Below reports Q3 adjusted EPS 42c, consensus 18c
