Five Australian companies chip in for Qantas' sustainable aviation fuel

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Five major Australian companies have teamed up with Qantas Airways QAN.AX to contribute towards the costs for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) used by the carrier on flights out of London's Heathrow Airport, Qantas said on Friday.

The SAF program, initiated by Qantas, allows the five corporate majors to opt paying for the SAF to reduce around 900 tonnes of their air carbon emissions instead of choosing traditional carbon offset methods.

The companies are state-owned Australia Post, accounting firm KPMG Australia, financial conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX, local arm of Boston Consulting Group, and oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX.

Under the program, members will pay for the incremental cost of up to 10 million litres of SAF sourced by Qantas at London's Heathrow Airport, which is around 15% of the fuel consumed by the carrier on flights out of London.

From 2025, member contribution will rise to a further 20 million litres of SAF each year sourced out of Los Angeles and San Francisco, Qantas said.

New South Wales-based Qantas, which has committed to using 10% SAF in its overall mix by 2030, and upping it to about 60% by 2050, said corporate demand was a "key step" in developing a local SAF industry.

The airline said it was in negotiations with a number of offshore suppliers to source additional supplies of SAF, and was also in talks with many companies looking to join the coalition.

