Five ASEAN central banks sign MOU on regional cross border payments

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Five Southeast Asian central banks signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding on regional cross border payments at an event ahead of a G20 summit in Bali.

The five ASEAN countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore. Previously, Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said that the cross border payments will be connected next year.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia Editing by Ed Davies)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.