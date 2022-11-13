Five ASEAN central banks sign MOU on regional cross border payments

November 13, 2022 — 09:03 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Five Southeast Asian central banks signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding on regional cross border payments at an event ahead of a G20 summit in Bali.

The five ASEAN countries are Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore. Previously, Indonesia's central bank governor Perry Warjiyo said that the cross border payments will be connected next year.

