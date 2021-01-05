Five 2020 Nasdaq Tech Winners to Own in 2021

Technology stocks, specifically software names, soared in 2020, delivering 42% returns, according to Fidelity. The accelerated shift towards work-from-anywhere, driven by COVID, resulted in breathtaking returns for investors who placed massive bets in areas such as e-commerce and the companies that enabled remote work and learn-from-home.

But with the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) closing 2020 in record territory, finding value and knowing where to place your hard-earned cash in 2021 will be difficult. Depending on one’s risk tolerance and level of patience, earning a “decent” return in 2021 doesn't have to be a challenging endeavor. By “decent” I mean double-digit gains or just beating, say, the S&P 500 index, which returned 16% in 2020. What’s more, the pandemic won’t simply disappear in 2021 — at least not immediately. It will take considerable time for people to get fully vaccinated.

The contrarian view would be to sell 2020’s winners and bet that the country will simply get back to normal. However, I’m of the opinion that 2020’s winners will continue to win in 2021. The reason being that these top-performers will continue to flow more and more into our everyday lives, affirming our reliance on their products and service. In that vein, these five 2020 winners -- not in any particular order -- should be stashed in your portfolio for 2021.

Zoom Video (ZM): Up 420% in 2020; 12-Month Target: $500

Zoom’s cloud-based video collaboration platform became the textbook definition of the work-at-home (and learn-at-home) companies that are seen as essential during the outbreak. Few companies benefited from the pandemic in a manner of Zoom which was one of 2020's high-fliers. While the company is often viewed as merely a "pandemic play," Zoom has taken several steps to ensure it remains relevant long beyond any stay-at-home restrictions. What's more, it's hard to imagine things getting back to "normal" even after everyone has been vaccinated. By "normal" I mean pre-Covid activities and business practices. The reality is, the impact of the pandemic will be felt for years. While there will be a need to physically connect, the new adopted ways of working, communicating, as well as the reduced reliance on business travel, will remain. And this new reality will benefit Zoom.

Peloton (PTON): Up 351% in 2020; 12-Month Target: $200

Evidenced by its 90% annual subscriber retention rates, Peloton remains well-positioned to disrupt the fitness industry through its at-home connected fitness subscription platform. So, without question the company’s model, including its current content offerings, are working. With this market strength seemingly reflected into the performance of the stock, valuation concerns haven’t gone away. Nonetheless, the company’s recently addressed its biggest near-term challenge (keeping up with elevated demand) with its recent acquisition of Precor. This deal not only gives Peloton additional manufacturing capacity to increase output, it also gives it the scale to launch new products. As such, assuming Peloton remains on track to convert the pre-pandemic 175 million global traditional gym members into workout-at-home subscribers, Peloton stock will continue to rise in 2021.

CrowdStrike (CRWD): Up 322% in 2020; 12-Month Target: $275

Cybersecurity stocks surged in 2020, thanks to the shift towards work-from-home which fueled a massive demand for laptops not only with pre-installed security software, but also for virtual private networks that allow employees to connect to office networks remotely. CrowdStrike, which has large customers such as Zoom, Mercedes, Goldman Sachs (GS), Credit Suisse (CS), Target (TGT), among others, was one of the main beneficiaries of that increased demand. Aside from security and vulnerability management, CrowdStrike has begun to scale its capabilities in managed security services, corporate endpoint security to penetrate into the untapped market.

DocuSign (DOCU): Up 200% in 2020; 12-Month Target: $300

Digital signature company DocuSign, which provides individuals and businesses the ability to digitize an agreement process, has been one of the main beneficiaries during the enterprise shift to remote work during the pandemic. With an estimated 70% market share of the eSignature industry, DocuSign is the clearcut leader. But can that dominance continue as coronavirus vaccine candidates have begun to show success? As such, concerns have been raised about the company’s valuation. But the management has been working to diversify the company’s other products such as its contract lifecycle management platform which is seen as a strong growth candidate for in the years ahead. As such, it would be a mistake to part this winner now as I think the company has tons of room to expand and grow within its existing customers.

Roku (ROKU): Up 148% in 2020; 12-Month Target: $400

Roku's streaming leadership was never in doubt, but it was further solidified in the past few weeks as the company finally closed deals to carry AT&T’s (T) HBO Max and Comcast's (CMCSA) Peacock service. The company’s ad-driven streaming business is poised to sustain its growth, even more so now given that Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV+ and Disney’s (DIS) Disney+ already existed on its platform. While all of this good news seems already priced into its shares, I continue to expect significant upside from Roku in 2021, driven by its advertising dominance. There were concerns from bears that Roku was losing its negotiating leverage, among other headwinds. The deals above proved otherwise.

