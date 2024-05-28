News & Insights

Fitzroy River Corp: Stake Increase by Major Holder

May 28, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fitzroy River Corp. Ltd. (AU:FZR) has released an update.

Norfolk Enchants Pty Ltd, as trustee for the Trojan Retirement Fund, has increased its substantial holding in Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd from 10.20% to 12.22% through on-market purchases. The voting power change comes after acquiring additional ordinary shares on two occasions, with the latest acquisition on May 28, 2024. These transactions have significantly raised their influence in the company’s affairs.

