Fitzroy River Corp. Appoints New Director, Mitch Dawney

Fitzroy River Corp. Ltd. (AU:FZR) has released an update.
Fitzroy River Corporation Ltd has announced the appointment of Mitch Dawney as a new director effective December 2, 2024. The initial notice reveals that Dawney currently holds no securities or interests in contracts within the company. This appointment is a strategic move as the company continues to enhance its leadership team.
