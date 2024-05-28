News & Insights

Stocks

Fitzroy Minerals Strikes Gold in Argentina

May 28, 2024 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Norseman Capital (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.

Fitzroy Minerals Inc. has announced significant progress in their Taquetren Gold Project in Argentina, with the discovery of a new, large quartz vein and the extension of known gold mineralisation to a 4-kilometre strike. The vein, measuring 133 meters by 4.5 meters, along with soil geochemistry, has identified promising gold anomalies, with the largest gold anomaly spanning 1,500 meters by 500 meters. These findings indicate a potentially extensive and gold-rich system at the site, advancing the company’s exploration efforts.

For further insights into TSE:FTZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.