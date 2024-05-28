Fitzroy Minerals Strikes Gold in Argentina

Norseman Capital (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.

Fitzroy Minerals Inc. has announced significant progress in their Taquetren Gold Project in Argentina, with the discovery of a new, large quartz vein and the extension of known gold mineralisation to a 4-kilometre strike. The vein, measuring 133 meters by 4.5 meters, along with soil geochemistry, has identified promising gold anomalies, with the largest gold anomaly spanning 1,500 meters by 500 meters. These findings indicate a potentially extensive and gold-rich system at the site, advancing the company’s exploration efforts.

