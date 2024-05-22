Fitzroy Minerals Advances with Chilean Project

Norseman Capital (TSE:FTZ) has released an update.

Fitzroy Minerals Inc. has announced the signing of a Definitive Option Agreement for the Polimet Gold-Copper-Silver Project in Chile, marking a significant step as the company prepares for geochemical soil surveys and drilling later in the year. The company is also adjusting to a clerical error in a January private placement, revising the final amount and cancelling excess issued units. This development coincides with favorable market conditions, with gold and copper prices at high levels, which could potentially increase the project’s value.

