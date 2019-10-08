US Markets

Fitness startup Peloton sues Echelon for patent infringement

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Peloton Interactive Inc filed a lawsuit against Echelon Fitness LLC on Tuesday, alleging that it infringed the fitness startup's patents and sold "cheap, copycat" products.

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O filed a lawsuit against Echelon Fitness LLC on Tuesday, alleging that it infringed the fitness startup's patents and sold "cheap, copycat" products.

The company also alleged that Echelon had issued false advertisements to mislead customers about the price of products from both the companies and made "deceptive" comparisons between them.

Echelon could not be immediately reached for comment.

"Echelon has unfairly stolen customers from Peloton and attracted funding from investors that has reportedly brought Echelon's total valuation to over $100 million," Peloton said in the lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Delaware.

Founded in 2012, Peloton sells indoor exercise bicycles and offers packages requiring memberships to access live and on-demand classes from home.

Shares of Peloton, which were listed on the Nasdaq in late September, have lost 20% from its IPO price of $29.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular