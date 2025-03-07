FitLife Brands, Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

FitLife Brands will announce its fiscal 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, followed by an investor conference call.

FitLife Brands, Inc. announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024 on March 27, 2025. Following the report, the company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 pm ET that day, offering participation options for both U.S. and international investors. FitLife Brands, headquartered in Omaha, NE, specializes in innovative nutritional supplements and wellness products, marketing over 250 items primarily online and through GNC franchise locations and various retailers. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of upcoming financial performance report for Q4 and full year of fiscal 2024, signaling transparency and accountability to investors.

Planned investor conference call indicates proactive communication strategy and willingness to engage directly with shareholders.

Company's focus on innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements positions it favorably within a growing wellness market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific details about the company’s financial performance, such as revenue or earnings forecasts, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

Announcing the financial results without any preliminary data may suggest that the company is facing challenges that it is not addressing upfront.

The lack of detail regarding product performance or market conditions could raise concerns about the company's competitive positioning and future growth prospects.

FAQ

When will FitLife Brands announce its financial performance?

FitLife Brands plans to report its financial performance for Q4 and the full year of fiscal 2024 on March 27, 2025.

What time is the investor conference call for FitLife Brands?

The investor conference call is scheduled for March 27, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET.

How can investors participate in the conference call?

Investors can join the call by dialing (833) 492-0064 in the U.S. and using conference ID 133626.

Where is FitLife Brands headquartered?

FitLife Brands is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

How many products does FitLife Brands market?

FitLife Brands markets over 250 different nutritional supplements and wellness products primarily online and through various retail locations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTLF Insider Trading Activity

$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD ORDAL purchased 150 shares for an estimated $4,555

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Omaha, NE, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced that it plans to report its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024 on Thursday, March 27, 2025.





In addition, the Company announced that it will hold an investor conference call after market close on March 27, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (833) 492-0064 from the U.S. and provide the conference identification code of 133626. International participants can dial (973) 528-0163 and provide the same code.







About FitLife Brands







FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at



www.fitlifebrands.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.