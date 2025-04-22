FitLife Brands, Inc. to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 on April 23

FitLife Brands will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 on April 23, 2025.

FitLife Brands, Inc. announced its participation in the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025, scheduled for April 23, 2025, at 9:30 AM PST. The company will be represented by Chairman & CEO Dayton Judd and Executive Vice President Ryan Hansen, who will present and answer questions afterward. Investors can access the live presentation through a provided webcast link. FitLife, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in developing and marketing nutritional supplements and wellness products, with an extensive online and retail presence. More information about the company can be found on its website.

FitLife Brands will be showcasing its brand and products at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, potentially increasing visibility and attracting new investors.

The presentation will be led by key executives, including the Chairman & CEO and Executive Vice President, highlighting the company's leadership commitment to engaging with investors.

Live access to the presentation indicates a focus on transparency and communication with stakeholders, which could enhance investor confidence.

What is the date and time of FitLife Brands' presentation?

FitLife Brands' presentation is scheduled for April 23, 2025, at 9:30 AM PST.

Who will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase?

Dayton Judd, the Company's Chairman & CEO, and Ryan Hansen, the Executive Vice President, will host the presentation.

How can investors access the live presentation?

Investors can access the live presentation via the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/dWdauWRz32SrBFwpvGuApx.

Will there be a recording of the presentation available?

Yes, a recording of the presentation will be available after the live event.

What products does FitLife Brands offer?

FitLife Brands offers over 250 innovative nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers.

$FTLF Insider Trading Activity

$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW LINGENBRINK has made 2 purchases buying 5,800 shares for an estimated $70,599 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TODD ORDAL has made 2 purchases buying 450 shares for an estimated $8,176 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

OMAHA, NE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“



") (Nasdaq: FTLF), today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:30 AM (Local Time - PST). Dayton Judd, the Company's Chairman & CEO, and Ryan Hansen, the Company's Executive Vice President, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.





Investors can access the live presentation using the following information:







Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025



Time: 9:30 AM (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)



https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/dWdauWRz32SrBFwpvGuApx

















Following the live presentation, a recording will be available using the follow link:



FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets more than 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at



www.fitlifebrands.com



.







Planet MicroCap is a global multimediafinancial news publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community that has cultivated an active and engaged audience that is interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.







investor@fitlifebrands.com



