FitLife Brands, Inc. Plans First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Investor Conference Call

FitLife Brands will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 15, with a subsequent investor conference call.

FitLife Brands, Inc. announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 15, 2025, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 pm ET that same day. Investors can join the call by dialing designated numbers based on their location. FitLife Brands specializes in developing and marketing a wide range of nutritional supplements and wellness products, offering over 250 items primarily online and through GNC franchise locations and other retail outlets. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and more information can be found on their website.

$FTLF Insider Trading Activity

$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW LINGENBRINK has made 2 purchases buying 5,800 shares for an estimated $70,599 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TODD ORDAL has made 2 purchases buying 450 shares for an estimated $8,176 and 0 sales.

$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OMAHA, NE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced that it plans to report its financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025.





In addition, the Company announced that it will hold an investor conference call after market close on May 15, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (833) 492-0064 from the U.S. and provide the conference identification code of 577011. International participants can dial (973) 528-0163 and provide the same code.







About FitLife Brands







FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at



www.fitlifebrands.com



.



