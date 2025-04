FitLife Brands, Inc. Announces Board Resignation and Appointment of Shannon Pappas as New Independent Director

FitLife Brands announces Todd Ordal's board resignation and Shannon Pappas as new independent director to enhance governance.

Quiver AI Summary

FitLife Brands, Inc. announced the resignation of Todd Ordal from its Board of Directors, effective April 25, 2025, as part of the company’s strategy to refresh board composition in line with good corporate governance practices. His departure was amicable and not due to disagreements. The board appointed Shannon Pappas as an independent director to fill the vacancy, who brings over 25 years of experience in health, wellness, and consumer goods. Pappas has held senior positions in various companies, including Beauty Industry Group and The Proactiv Company. FitLife’s Chairman and CEO, Dayton Judd, expressed gratitude for Ordal's contributions and welcomed Pappas, who is excited to help drive growth and long-term value for the company. The Board plans to continue evaluating its composition regularly over the next few years.

Potential Positives

FitLife Brands is demonstrating a commitment to good corporate governance by regularly refreshing its Board of Directors.

The appointment of Shannon Pappas, who has over 25 years of relevant industry experience, is expected to enhance the Board's capabilities in areas critical to the company's growth and innovation.

The press release indicates a forward-looking approach, with Ms. Pappas expressing confidence in the company's position to capitalize on evolving consumer trends, which could be beneficial for shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

The resignation of a long-serving board member could raise concerns about stability and continuity in leadership.

The press release does not provide clarity on the reasons behind the board member's departure, which could invite speculation or concern among investors and stakeholders.

Frequent changes to board composition may signal underlying issues within the organization or governance practices that could impact investor confidence.

FAQ

Who resigned from FitLife Brands' Board of Directors?

Todd Ordal resigned from FitLife Brands' Board of Directors effective April 25, 2025.

Who has been appointed to replace Todd Ordal?

Shannon Pappas has been appointed as an independent director to replace Todd Ordal.

What experience does Shannon Pappas bring to FitLife Brands?

Shannon Pappas has over 25 years of experience in beauty, health, fitness, and consumer goods sectors.

What committees will Shannon Pappas serve on?

Shannon Pappas will serve on the Audit, Compensation, and Nominating/Corporate Governance Committees.

How will FitLife Brands assess its Board composition in the future?

FitLife Brands plans to regularly evaluate Board composition and anticipates additional changes in the next couple of years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTLF Insider Trading Activity

$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW LINGENBRINK has made 2 purchases buying 5,800 shares for an estimated $70,599 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TODD ORDAL has made 2 purchases buying 450 shares for an estimated $8,176 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Omaha, NE, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“



FitLife



” or the “



Company



”) (NASDAQ: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, announced today the resignation of Todd Ordal as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Ordal’s resignation, effective on April 25, 2025, was part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to refresh board composition on a regular basis in accordance with good corporate governance practices and was not the result of any disagreement with the Company’s management or the Board of Directors regarding any matter related to the Company or otherwise.





On April 25, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed Shannon Pappas as an independent director to fill the vacancy resulting from Mr. Ordal’s resignation. The Board also appointed Ms. Pappas to serve as a member of the Audit, Compensation, and Nominating/Corporate Governance Committees.





Ms. Pappas has over 25 years of experience in beauty, skincare, health, fitness, and consumer goods, with functional expertise in strategic growth, digital commerce, financial management, and market expansion for both public and private companies. Most recently, Ms. Pappas served as Consumer President & Head of Digital Commerce at Beauty Industry Group, a global hair extensions and beauty company. Prior to that, as President and General Manager of The Proactiv Company, a skincare brand, she managed commercial operations, finance, and market expansion. Ms. Pappas led the sale of The Proactiv Company and its integration into Taro Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Pappas also has management experience in the fitness industry, first at Beachbody LLC, and at the International Sports Sciences Association, where she achieved revenue growth through strategic digital marketing, lead optimization, and an expanded brand presence. Ms. Pappas also worked in strategy roles at The Wonderful Company and Boston Consulting Group, focusing on corporate growth and post-merger integration. Ms. Pappas holds an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of Arizona, where she was a Division I athlete, varsity soccer captain, and varsity women’s basketball competitor.





Dayton Judd, FitLife’s Chairman and CEO, commented “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Todd for his substantial contribution to FitLife. Over his ten years on the Board, Todd has been an incredible executive coach and has provided particularly helpful direction in the areas of strategy, marketing and organizational effectiveness. We will miss Todd’s expertise and insight and wish him well in his future endeavors.





“I am also pleased to welcome Shannon Pappas to FitLife’s Board of Directors. Shannon has a compelling track record with particular expertise in functional areas that are critical to the future success of the Company. We look forward to Shannon’s contributions as a member of the Board.”





Mr. Ordal commented “It has been a pleasure to serve with my fellow Board members over the past ten years. I’ve enjoyed watching Dayton and his team drive growth and revitalize the business. I am very confident in their continued success. Shannon will be a great addition to the board.”





Ms. Pappas commented “I’m honored to join FitLife’s Board of Directors at such a dynamic time for the company. With its strong foundation and growing portfolio of wellness brands, FitLife Brands is well-positioned to capitalize on evolving consumer trends. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and management team to help drive innovation, growth, and long-term value for shareholders.”





In accordance with good corporate governance practices, the Board of Directors intends to regularly evaluate Board composition and anticipates additional changes over the next couple of years.







About FitLife Brands







FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets more than 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various other retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at



www.fitlifebrands.com



.



This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.