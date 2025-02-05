FitLife Brands, Inc. Announces 2-for-1 Forward Stock Split Effective February 7, 2025

FitLife Brands announced a 2-for-1 forward stock split, increasing shares from 4.6 million to 9.2 million.

FitLife Brands, Inc. announced a 2-for-1 forward stock split that will take effect on February 7, 2025. This split will increase the number of shares outstanding from 4,605,108 to 9,210,216 without altering stockholders' percentage ownership or voting power. The company’s stock will have a new CUSIP number following the split. CEO Dayton Judd stated that this move is intended to improve trading volumes and make the stock more accessible to investors, reflecting the company's confidence in its future. FitLife is known for its wide range of nutritional supplements and wellness products, marketed primarily online and through retail locations.

Potential Positives

The implementation of a 2-for-1 forward stock split is expected to enhance trading volumes, which can increase liquidity for investors.

The split reflects the company's confidence in its future growth potential and aims to make the stock more accessible to a wider range of investors.

The increase in the number of outstanding shares from 4,605,108 to 9,210,216 may attract interest from institutional investors looking for more accessible price points.

Potential Negatives

The implementation of a 2-for-1 forward stock split may indicate that the company's stock price is low and could be an attempt to boost trading volume, signaling potential weaknesses in investor confidence.

The change in the CUSIP number might create confusion among investors and could lead to administrative challenges, indicating a potential lack of clarity in the company's communication strategy.

While the stock split does not alter ownership, it may reflect a strategy to appeal to retail investors rather than demonstrating strong fundamentals or growth potential, which could raise concerns about the company's overall performance.

FAQ

What is the reason for FitLife's 2-for-1 forward stock split?

FitLife aims to enhance daily trading volumes and make stock more accessible to a broader range of investors.

When will the stock split take effect for FitLife Brands?

The stock split will take effect on Friday, February 7, 2025.

How many shares will FitLife have after the stock split?

After the stock split, FitLife will have 9,210,216 shares of common stock outstanding.

Will the stock split affect existing shareholders' ownership percentages?

No, the stock split will not change any shareholder's percentage ownership interest or voting power.

Where can I find more details about the stock split?

Additional details are available in the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 5, 2025.

$FTLF Insider Trading Activity

$FTLF insiders have traded $FTLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD ORDAL purchased 150 shares for an estimated $4,555

$FTLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $FTLF stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Omaha, NE, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced that it will be implementing a 2-for-1 forward stock split. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Friday, February 7, 2025. In conjunction with the stock split, the CUSIP number for Company’s common stock will change to 33817P405.





As of February 5, 2025, immediately prior to the forward stock split, there were 4,605,108 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding. Immediately following the forward stock split, there will be 9,210,216 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding. The forward stock split does not change any stockholder’s percentage ownership interest or proportional voting power. Additional details about the forward stock split are included in the Form 8-K filed with the SEC by the Company on February 5, 2025.





Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “The 2-for-1 forward stock split aims to enhance the daily trading volumes of our common stock and reflects our confidence in the Company’s future and our commitment to making the stock more accessible to a broader range of investors.”







About FitLife Brands







FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at



www.fitlifebrands.com



.



