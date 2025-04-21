FitLife Brands (FTLF) Surges 13.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

FitLife Brands Inc. (FTLF) shares soared 13.1% in the last trading session to close at $13.34. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.7% loss over the past four weeks.

FitLife scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism, driven by the reports of director Todd Ordal purchasing 300 shares of the company on April 15 at $12.07 per share. This followed just a day after another FTLF director, Matthew Lingenbrink acquired 3000 shares for approximately $36,510.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $15.84 million, down 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For FitLife Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 100% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FTLF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

FitLife Brands belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT), closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $86.28. Over the past month, LMAT has returned -0.2%.

For LeMaitre , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.50. This represents a change of +13.6% from what the company reported a year ago. LeMaitre currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

