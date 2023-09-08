News & Insights

Banking

Fitch upgrades Turkey's outlook to 'stable' on economic policy shift

Credit: REUTERS/MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO

September 08, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by Akshita Toshniwal for Reuters ->

Adds background on Turkey

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Fitch on Friday upgraded Turkey's foreign currency outlook to "stable" and affirmed its rating at "B", saying its change in economic policy could reduce financial instability in the near term.

Turkey has been struggling with inflation for a while and is now at the heels of a policy U-turn after President Tayyip Erdogan brought in a new finance minister and central bank head who have raised interest rates to 25% from 8.5%.

The country sees more rate hikes incoming. JPMorgan also doubled its forecasts for the coming months, predicting that fiscal spending plans and higher inflation would push up rates by another 10 percentage points over the next two central bank meetings.

The Fitch report also flags uncertainty regarding the success of the policy adjustment.

Turkey on Wednesday outlined its medium-term economic plan, which it expects will lower annual inflation to 33% in 2024 from 65% in 2023. The country also trimmed GDP forecasts, with economic slowness seen towards year-end, ahead of nationwide municipal elections set for March next year.

Fitch in March affirmed Turkey at a 'B' rating with a negative outlook, while S&P in March moved the country to a negative outlook on economic policy concerns.

(Reporting by Akshita Toshniwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Akshita.Toshniwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.