Fitch upgrades rating on Ukraine to 'CC'

Shivansh Tiwary Reuters
Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday upgraded Ukraine's rating to 'CC' from 'RD' following the country's restructuring of external debt last week, which cures 'Restricted Default' (RD).

Fitch typically does not assign outlooks for sovereigns with a rating of 'CCC+', or below, the agency said.

