Fitch upgrades rating on Ukraine to 'CC'

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday upgraded Ukraine's rating to 'CC' from 'RD' following the country's restructuring of external debt last week, which cures 'Restricted Default' (RD).

Fitch typically does not assign outlooks for sovereigns with a rating of 'CCC+', or below, the agency said.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.