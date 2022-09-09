Fitch upgrades New Zealand's foreign-currency IDR to 'AA+'

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings upgraded New Zealand's long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA+' from 'AA' with a Stable outlook on Friday.

The ratings agency said the ratings were underpinned by high governance standards, which were balanced against high levels of household and net external debt.

