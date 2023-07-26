Fitch upgrades Brazil on positive macroeconomic, fiscal performance

Recasts throughout; adds context and Fitch comments

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday upgraded Brazil's credit rating to "BB" from "BB-", citing better-than-expected macroeconomic and fiscal performance, providing the government with a welcome endorsement.

Following the announcement, Brazil's finance ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the president's ongoing reform agenda.

Fitch, which gave the rating a "stable" outlook, said Brazil has achieved progress on important reforms to address economic and fiscal challenges, despite lingering political tensions since its 2018 downgrade.

"The new leftist government advocates a shift away from the liberal economic agenda of past governments; however, Fitch expects pragmatism and broader institutional checks and balances should preclude radical macro- or micro-policy deviations," it said in a statement.

In June, fellow ratings agency S&P upgraded its outlook for the country, providing a boost to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's efforts to stimulate growth and allay concerns over economic mismanagement.

The upgrade helped to lower interest rate futures and bolstered investor sentiment, resulting in a significant influx of funds into Brazilian bonds in June.

In a statement on Wednesday, the finance ministry said the reforms "will not only contribute to the government's improved fiscal balance but also lead to lower interest rates and improved credit conditions, while ensuring price stability."

The government earlier this year persuaded Congress to pass a new fiscal framework aimed at controlling explosive public debt growth, which is pending a final lower house vote expected to happen next month.

The agenda also includes a proposed a tax reform, which gained lower house approval earlier this month, and changes to tax trial rules.

Fitch said it expects new fiscal rules and tax measures to anchor a gradual consolidation in Brazil, adding it still projects debt/GDP to rise, "but at a slower pace and from a much better starting point than previously forecast".

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Barbara Lewis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.