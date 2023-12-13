Fitch Upgrades 2024 Oil Price Forecasts Amid OPEC+ Influence

Fitch Ratings has revised its oil price forecasts for 2024, citing OPEC+'s continued control over supply dynamics.

The new Brent oil price projection for 2024 is set at $80 per barrel, reflecting a positive shift prompted by OPEC+'s persistent efforts to stabilize oil prices. Recent decisions by key members to implement additional cuts in the first quarter of 2024, along with the extension of official quotas into the year, contribute to a market likely to experience a deficit of around 1.2 million barrels per day (MMbpd) in the second half of 2023.

Fitch suggests this deficit may persist into the first half of 2024, assuming strong compliance with production cuts.

Market participants widely anticipate OPEC+ implementing further production cuts as we head into 2024.

“It is probable that OPEC+ will keep cutting production due to weakening demand and resilient non-OPEC supply,” says Bruce Liegel, a macro fund manager and author of the weekly research Global Macro Playbook.

This sentiment is echoed by Citigroup, aligning with the view that ongoing production cuts are required. Max Layton, speaking on behalf of Citigroup in an interview with Bloomberg TV noted that “These cuts do need to be maintained to balance the market through the course of next year.”

While Russian export volumes remain resilient despite sanctions, Fitch’s forecast indicates a moderation in US shale production growth to 0.4 million barrels per day in 2024, prioritizing dividends and deleveraging over expansive investments.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates a demand increase of 2.4MMbpd in 2023, with China accounting for 75% of the post-pandemic recovery. However, the IEA projects a demand growth slowdown to 0.9MMbpd in 2024, driven by deceleration in China and India.

While assessments of oil demand may vary, one effective method to gauge the situation is by examining oil spreads

“It is always challenging to get an accurate estimate on global oil demand,” notes Liegel in his weekly research. “Crude oil spreads are the easiest way to see how oil demand is being impacted, and the spread has dropped dramatically since October.”

Fitch anticipates crude prices converging with mid-cycle assumptions over time as OPEC+'s policies become less efficient, geopolitical premiums subside, and demand growth decelerates.

