US Markets

Fitch says contagion risks loom over two Adani entities

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 28, 2023 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday said that two Adani Group subsidiaries are exposed to heightened contagion risks as a result of governance weakness at the conglomerate's sponsor level.

Fitch said that Adani Transmission Limited ADAI.NS and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS are prone to risks which could affect financial flexibility.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.