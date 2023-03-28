Fitch says contagion risks loom over two Adani entities

March 28 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday said that two Adani Group subsidiaries are exposed to heightened contagion risks as a result of governance weakness at the conglomerate's sponsor level.

Fitch said that Adani Transmission Limited ADAI.NS and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS are prone to risks which could affect financial flexibility.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.