News & Insights

Banking

Fitch says Cameroon late debt payments not a default

Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

August 16, 2023 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by Bangalore Newsroom and Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Cameroon's late payments last year on a loan from Deutsche Bank Spain were not a default, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

The central African country was late on four payments in 2022, Fitch, which rates the country "B" with a "stable" outlook, said in a statement.

However, it said it understood from authorities all delays were resolved within 18 days, so less than the 30 day grace period it applies before declaring a default.

In late July, Moody's downgraded Cameroon from "B2" to "Caa1" due to the late payments, which it classed as an "incident of default".

Then, last week, S&P Global Ratings lowered Cameroon from a "B/B-" rating to "Selective Default" over the debt service delays and then to "CCC+/C" a day later.

Cameroon's sole U.S. dollar international bond has barely budged and trades at around 97 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data. US133653AA31=TE

"It will be critical for Cameroon to comply with IMF conditionalities, including non-accumulation of external arrears, to receive the next (fifth) IMF disbursement in December 2023 to help cover its fiscal financing needs," Fitch said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $689.5 million loan programme for Cameroon in 2021 and a fourth disbursement of $73.6 million was signed off by the IMF board in July.

(Reporting by Bangalore Newsroom and Rachel Savage; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.