Banking

Fitch revises Turkey's outlook to 'negative'

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Ratings agency Fitch revised Turkey's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on Friday, citing depleting foreign exchange reserves, weak monetary policy credibility and a sizeable current account deficit among factors that have exacerbated external financing risks.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch revised Turkey's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on Friday, citing depleting foreign exchange reserves, weak monetary policy credibility and a sizeable current account deficit among factors that have exacerbated external financing risks. The agency affirmed the country's sovereign ratings at 'BB-'.

"Political pressures, the limited independence of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), and a track record of being slow to respond to events, increase the risk that policy is tightened insufficiently," Fitch said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: The New Normal of Travel and Trends on the Ground $VAC

    Marriott Vacation Club Global VP of Corporate Affairs Ed Kinney joins Jill Malandrino Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the new normal of travel and trends on the ground. $VAC

    Aug 12, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular