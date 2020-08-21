Fitch revises Turkey's outlook to 'negative'

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch revised Turkey's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on Friday, citing depleting foreign exchange reserves, weak monetary policy credibility and a sizeable current account deficit among factors that have exacerbated external financing risks. The agency affirmed the country's sovereign ratings at 'BB-'.

"Political pressures, the limited independence of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), and a track record of being slow to respond to events, increase the risk that policy is tightened insufficiently," Fitch said in a statement.

