Fitch revises Saudi Aramco's outlook to 'positive'

Mehr Bedi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

April 25 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Monday revised its outlook for state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co 2222.SE to "positive" from "stable", citing a similar action on the country.

The agency had raised its outlook on Saudi Arabia to "positive" from "stable" earlier this month on the back improvements in the country's sovereign balance sheet thanks to higher oil revenues.

