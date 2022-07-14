Fitch revises Brazil's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative'

Adds background on growth

July 14 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Fitch on Thursday revised Brazil's outlook to "stable" from "negative", citing the country's better-than-expected public finances despite successive shocks in recent years.

"The central bank's decisive monetary policy tightening, supported by its new formal autonomy, highlights its commitment to addressing inflation," the agency said. (https://bit.ly/3yy9icI)

Earlier on Thursday, the country's Economy Ministry said it expected gross domestic product to rise by 2% this year, rather than 1.5% expected previously.

The government has observed stronger economic indicators since May, in addition to an improvement in the job market and an increase in private investments, reflecting rosier prospects for both 2022 and next year, Economic Policy Secretary Pedro Calhman said.

Fitch maintained Brazil's sovereign rating at "BB-", adding that October elections could pose uncertainty around how the country's fiscal challenges will be addressed.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.